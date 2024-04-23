Plex Adds NFL Channel Ahead of Draft Coverage

Plex has made a deal with the National Football League that will let users watch the NFL Channel, the league’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

The move comes days before the NFL draft, which takes place in Detroit starting on Thursday and running through Saturday.

In addition to draft news and analysis, the NFL Channel provides video and highlights, game-day coverage, game replays, original series and content from the NFL Films library.

Plex is a free ad-supported streaming app. Plex says it offers more than 500 live TV channels in the U.S. and access to about 50,000 on-demand TV shows and movies.

Plex is available on streaming platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV and on smart TVs such as LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony and Vizio.