Plex’s Community Features Made Available to All Users

Streaming service Plex said the ‘Discover Together’ community features that had been in beta are now available to all users.

Discover Together lets viewers share ratings, watchlists, watch history and comments with friends on Plex, creating a personalized way to find shows and movies to stream.

The beta version of Discover Together was used by 150,000 participants. Plex claims more than 20 million monthly active users.

“Really good discovery has to have a social component, and we believe it needs to be integrated directly into the streaming experience to be useful,” Plex CEO Keith Valory said.

“Viewers are more likely to watch recommendations from people they know and trust, and to integrate that into the viewing experience is surprisingly something that has not been done before,” Valory said. “At Plex, we are focused on bringing viewers the simplest, most efficient, and most enjoyable way to discover great new content they’ll love. Discover Together is a huge milestone for us in this quest, but it will only get better and better from here.”

Located within the Discover section of Plex next to the recently added “Trending” feature, Discover Together enables users to see friends’ activity, including what they’re watching, reviewing and rating.

Under a People tab, users can find friends and get recommendations from Plex based on shared relationships.

Friends History tells users interested in a particular show whether any of their friends have watchlisted, rated or watched that program.

Users can edit their privacy settings to varying degrees of discoverability.

Discover Together is free and available on Plex online and on any device that offers the Plex app, including streaming media players (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, Roku), smart TVs (LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, Vizio), smartphones, tablets and game consoles.