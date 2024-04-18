With Bears On the Clock. NBCU Local Chicago Plans Extensive Draft Coverage
Specials will air on NBC Chicago Sports, stream on NBC Chicago News
With the Bears picking first, NBC’s local properties in Chicago plan extensive coverage of the National Football League's Draft next week.
Before the April 25 draft, NBC Sports Chicago,will air a Chicago Draft Preview presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com. on Sunday April 21. Hosted by Ruthie Polinsky with experts Dave Wannstedt, David Haugh and Josh Schrock, the two hour special provides predictions, interviews and prospect profiles.
On Wednesday April 24, WMAQ’s streaming channel, NBC Chicago News will feature its Chicago Draft Preview presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com. Laurence Holes hosts a half hour special, which will re-air on NBC Sports Chicago following White Sox Postgame Live.
Football Night in Chicago: Draft Night Special, presented by Fanatics Sports Book will appear Thursday night at 6 p.m. before the selections start. The special will feature reports from the draft in Detroit by Josh Schrock and from Halas Hall by Alex Shapiro.
That show will be followed by Chicago Draft Night presented by Fanatics Sports Book featuring Bears legends Lance Briggs and Alex Brown.
Once the draft starts, NBC Sports Chicago will air two-hour special Draft Night: First Round Live Reaction presented by Fanatics Sportsbook.
The Bears are expected to pick quarterback Caleb Williams of USC with the first selection. The team also has the ninth pick in the first round.
“We are already feeling the excitement surrounding this year’s NFL Draft and we can’t wait for our roster of Bears experts to deliver our massive, multiplatform content to our viewers for an entire week’s time,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago.
After the draft, NBC Sports Chicago will have the Chicago Draft REcap presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com on Sunday evening at6 p.m. The special will reair on NBC Chicago News on Monday April.29.
At 10:30 p.m. WMAQ’s Sports Sunday will recap the draft with Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman and Dave Wannstedt.
Over the course of the week, WMAQ Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will provide viewers with extensive NFL Draft coverage featuring top prospect profiles, interviews with Bears players, coaches and front office execs,
There will also be draft-focused episodes of the Under Center podcast presented by Saint Xavier University, with host Ken Davis.
