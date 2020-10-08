Pixar Film 'Soul' to Make Xmas Debut on Disney Plus

The Walt Disney Co. said that the new Pixar film Soul will have its exclusive debut on the Disney Plus streaming service on Dec. 25.

The film will be released theatrically in international markets where Disney Plus isn’t available.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed theaters, media companies are releasing films on streaming platforms as a way to draw new subscribers to those services. Soul had been scheduled to be in theaters on Nov. 20.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney Plus in December,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

Soul features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.

It comes from filmmaker Pete Docter, who directed Inside Out and co-director/writer Kemp Powers.