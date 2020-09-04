‘Mulan’ Premieres on Disney Plus

Mulan is out on Disney Plus. Niki Caro directed the film, which viewers can access for $29.99 on Disney Plus. The streaming platform calls the movie fee “Premier Access,” which allows the viewer to watch the movie as many times as they please.

Disney Plus describes Mulan as an “epic tale of China’s legendary warrior,” “in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.”

China’s emperor has decreed that one man per family must help defend the country from invaders. Hua Mulan’s father is ailing, so she masquerades as a man and goes to battle. “It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father,” said Disney Plus.

Yifei Liu plays Mulan and Jet Li plays the emperor. Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan and Gong Li are also in the cast.

Mulan is inspired by the poem “The Ballad of Mulan.” The movie was filmed in China and New Zealand.

Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington and Mario Iscovich are the executive producers.

Disney put out an animated Mulan movie in 1998.