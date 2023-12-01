Pixability Adds Attention Metrics For YouTube From Playground xyz

Pixability said it has made a deal to integrate attention metrics from Playground xyz to help marketers assess their YouTube ads on social media and connected TV.

Pixability uses artificial intelligence to provide contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance measurement.

YouTube is a powerhouse on line and has become a TV powerhouse, accounting for nearly 10% of TV usage, according to Nielsen. More than half of YouTube viewing now takes place via CTV.

“The growth of YouTube and YouTube CTV is a result of shifting viewing habits. Advertisers need more actionable insights to be able to respond to this,” said Pixability CEO David George.

“Our partnership with Playground xyz will empower our customers to make the most informed decisions about their YouTube advertising spend through a combination of our campaign insights and Playground xyz’s comprehensive attention measurements,” George said.

Attention has become an increasingly important way for marketers to measure the impact of their advertising.

“Brands now recognize that attention measurement goes far beyond mere hygiene metrics for a campaign. By providing a deeper understanding of their audiences and the factors that

capture their attention, attention metrics create valuable insights for optimization,” said Rob Hall, CEO of Playground xyz. “We are excited to partner with Pixability to make this actionable intelligence available to their clients.”

Total Media, a PIxability customer o in the UK, recently measured attention for a campaign in the UK and Ireland.

“We were thrilled to be able to better understand how consumers engaged with the YouTube portion of our recent campaign”, said Guillermo Dvorak, Managing Partner of Digital and Data, at Total Media. “The results were outstanding with attention rates on YouTube beating existing benchmarks across other platforms. The ability to measure this enables us to further optimize on behalf of our customers and embrace YouTube as a key part of our strategy.”

Playground xyz delivers YouTube CTV attention metrics via a partnership with the TVision.

“Viewers spend more time with YouTube than any other streaming app, “ said Yan Liu, Co-Founder and CEO, TVision. “Pixability is helping to maximize the value of this time for advertisers by offering the benefit of attention measurement to their customers.”