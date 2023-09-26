Pixability Working With LoopMe On CTV Cross-Platform Measurement

Pixability, an AI-driven contextual targeting company, said it is working with LoopMe to deliver better audience measurement capabilities for cross-platform CTV advertisers.

Working with LoopMe, PIxability advertising clients will be able to holistically measure and compare performance of ads across CTV platforms including YouTube.

(Image credit: LoopMe)

“The ability to understand how the YouTube portion of our campaign performed against “traditional” CTV platforms was eye opening for us”, said Laura Ries, Group Director, Media + Connections, R/GA. “It’s enriched our media planning and how we determine the best strategies for our clients.”

Advertisers will also be able to optimize CTV campaigns, track awareness, consideration and intent among consumers and learn about how audiences engage with CTV campaigns to improve future campaigns.

“As the importance of YouTube grows as a CTV platform, we understand how important it is for advertisers to be able to measure it in the context of other CTV platforms,” said David George, CEO, Pixability. “We believe LoopMe is the best partner for this and we’re excited to together lead this conversation about cross-platform CTV measurement and further highlight the role of YouTube within that today.”

LoopMe provides campaign-lift measurement solutions for CTV that correlate to YouTube’s measurement.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pixability to provide new measurement solutions that enable brands to access actionable brand lift measurement across CTV platforms,” said Rob Cukierman, GM of Product Strategy and Commercialization, LoopMe. “This is a big step in the right direction for scalable brand outcomes optimization and measurement for CTV.”