Pixability Working With Iris.TV To Extend Brand Suitability Across Connected TV

Pixability said it made a deal enabling it to use data from Iris.TV on its platform to provide advertisers with video-liven insights about targeting and brand suitability across leading connected TV platforms.

Pixability previously had focus on YouTube and YouTube CTV.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Pixability as they are the only YouTube brand suitability and contextual targeting platform that is also certified by Google for deep YouTube insights,” said Field Garthwaite, CEO of Iris.TV.

“Adding Pixability’s video-level contextual intelligence is a big step forward for the industry and means that marketers can activate their campaigns using the same precise targeting they have become accustomed to on YouTube now across top CTV providers as well,” he said. “Combining Pixability’s insights with our video-level data is a big step forward for the industry and means that marketers can achieve the same kind of precise targeting and security that they have become accustomed to on YouTube across the top CTV platforms as well.”

Pixability offers advertisers access to 99% of ad-supported viewing hours on CTV including YouTube on TV as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Hulu inventory.

“There are two big challenges for advertisers right now when it comes to running CTV campaigns - fragmentation and precision,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “Our partnership with Iris.TV gives us the ability to create a one-stop shop for CTV inventory while also delivering CTV programming at the video-level that is brand safe, brand suitable, and higher performing.”

The new agreement gives Pixability the ability to enrich its Connected TV offering for advertisers, letting them target audiences based on GARM suitability risk profiles and contextual categories across all forms of CTV.

“I was pleased to see Pixability and IRIS.TV joining forces through this partnership, as they are both companies looking to move the CTV industry forward through data” said Mike Baker, board member of both Pixability and Iris.TV and former co-founder and CEO of DataXu. “I’m hopeful this partnership will continue to make it easier for advertisers to target the relevant brand suitable content they’re looking for on CTV, whether it be on YouTube or any other CTV platform.” ■