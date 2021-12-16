Pixability Optimizes CTV Campaign To Put Lift in Saucony Running Shoes

A CTV campaign for Saucony running shoes broke the tape by using Pixability’s optimization and insights platform to supplement YouTube with ads on Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

“As we continue to see ad dollars shift from traditional TV to Connected TV advertising, many brands are starting to recognize that YouTube is the leading ad-supported platform in CTV in terms of reach,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “We were proud to work with Saucony and iProspect on these campaigns that included YouTube and other key CTV platforms, and that the campaigns drove both reach and measurable bottom of the funnel results.”

Saucony was looking to launch its Kinvara 12, Ride 14 and Endorphin Collection and target potential customers who previously search for post-workout and recovery products.

Working with Saucony’s ad agency iProspect, Pixability developed a targeting plan and optimized tactics 143,0000 times on YouTube alone.

The campaign led to a 128% lift in Google Searches for the new shoes, a 28.5% lift in Saucony product searches on Amazon.com and the Amazon app, and a 21.2% lift in awareness, consideration and purchase among Roku audiences.

All of that activity contributed to driving nearly 6,000 purchases, with 65% of the purchases tracked on Amazon coming from consumers that were new to the Saucony brand.

“We were extremely happy with the unprecedented lift and purchases that resulted from this campaign,” said Grace Smith, senior digital marketing manager at Saucony. “Our partnership with Pixability demonstrates the reach and results that can be achieved by including YouTube in conjunction with other video platforms in a CTV-focused campaign.”

The campaign followed up on a 2020 effort that ran across several CTV platforms.■