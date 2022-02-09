Philo, Crackle Select Yahoo as Supply Side Ad Platform

Yahoo said that Philo , the live TV streaming service, and Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Crackle have selected Yahoo to be their supply-side ad platform.

Yahoo, a media and tech company, was bought by Apollo Global Management last year from Verizon . It said it has accelerated its business in the fast growing connected TV space, increasing its CTV ad revenue 141% last year.

"We have quickly evolved to meet the new TV landscape," said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo. “From advertisers to publishers, we are helping our customers meet and exceed their needs in this exciting new area, with a unified ad stack and an end-to-end, integrated ecosystem that delivers sustainable identity, premium inventory and data, and tools that drive performance and efficiency.”

The company said its SSP allows media and inventory owners to increase performance and yield with a streamlined ad tech stack and supports transaction models, from header bidding to guaranteed campaigns. Yahoo also gives media owner access to its ad exchanges and the Yahoo DSP.

“Yahoo continues to be a key partner for us, as demand for ad-supported streaming surges,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Yahoo’s reputation and pedigree within the programmatic video landscape provide us great opportunities to maximize the value of our supply with blue-chip brand partners that have been in business with Yahoo for years.” ■