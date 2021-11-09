Crackle Parent Chicken Soup for the Soul Sees Record 50% Revenue Surge, Still Disappoints The Street

Ad-supported streaming company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported record revenue growth of 50% year over year to $29.1 million in the third quarter, but still missed Wall Street expectations of around $29.6 million in sales.

The so-called CSS Entertainment, which purchased Sony ad-supported streaming platform Crackle back in March 2019 and just relaunched AVOD service Popcornflix, reported a net loss of $16.7 million in the third quarter, up from a net loss of $13 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.9 million compared to $4.2 million a year ago.

“We delivered a strong quarter that increases our confidence that we can meet our 2021 goals, with record all-time revenue and the second-best Adjusted EBITDA performance in our history,” said William Rouhana Jr., chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“We are seeing momentum in our AVOD networks, highlighted by viewership growth at Crackle in Q3 and strong growth at Popcornflix since our September relaunch," he added. "This growth reflects our focus on expanding distribution of our networks and our lineup of original and exclusive content, including additional titles from the recently acquired Sonar assets, as well as our new technology platforms. With the initial launch of our highly anticipated Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service, as well overall ad impression growth at Crackle Plus, consolidation of our television production activities, Screen Media’s growing lineup of acquired films, and our recent international partnership and acquisition activity, we are poised to accelerate execution of our strategy into 2022.”