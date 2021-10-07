Yahoo and Tubi Expand Buyer Access to CTV Ad Inventory

Yahoo and Fox’s Tubi streaming platform said they expanded their relationship, giving buyers direct access to Tubi inventory and making it easier to buy and plan campaigns using connected TV.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in streaming throughout the past year - with ad-supported content, in particular, generating incredible growth,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer of Yahoo, now controlled by Apollo Global Management . “With the future in mind, our partnership with Tubi gives CTV buyers the tools, inventory, and audiences necessary to execute successful and strategic CTV campaigns and drive meaningful growth.”

Also Read: NewFronts Preview: Tubi Gets Original Shows from Fox

Yahoo DSP customers get a direct connection to Tubi’s streaming inventory, more competitive auction efficiency, advertiser-specific private deal capabilities and increased transparency across Tubi buys.

“The acceleration of CTV introduces greater flexibility into the way advertisers buy streaming media and deliver audience engagement,” said Lisa Herdman, senior VP and executive director of strategic investment at ad agency RPA. "It’s great to see companies like Tubi and Yahoo come together, enabling us to reach engaged audiences at scale as part of our omni channel campaigns.”

Fox acquired Tubi in April 2020 for $440 million. It has grown quickly with Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch predicting it will be a billion-dollar business in a few years.

“As consumers continue to shift viewership to streaming, partnering with demand-side platforms like Yahoo will enable advertisers to buy Tubi inventory more effectively, while maximizing campaign performance across their preferred buying mode,” said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer of Tubi. “We are proud to empower advertisers with these capabilities and deliver valuable connections with our in-demand audiences.”