Peyton Manning Hosts ‘Capital One College Bowl’ on NBC Starting June 22

Peyton Manning hosts quiz show Capital One College Bowl on NBC, premiering June 22. His brother Cooper helps out as “sidekick,” according to NBC. The show puts college students to the test as they compete for academic scholarships.

The series is a reboot of College Bowl, which aired on CBS from 1959 to 1963 and NBC from 1963 to 1970. General Electric sponsored those iterations of the show.

Teams of three representing some of the nation’s top colleges will battle it out in a bracketed tournament over four rounds. Teams must work together to answer questions on a variety of subjects. The top two colleges advance to the final where they compete head-to-head for the Capital One College Bowl trophy and a scholarship.

Participating colleges include University of Alabama, Auburn, Columbia, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

Capital One is providing a total of $1 million in scholarships to participants.

Peyton Manning was a standout NFL quarterback from 1998 to 2015. Cooper, the oldest of the three Manning brothers, hosts The Manning Hour on Fox NFL Sunday. Eli Manning was an NFL quarterback too, and executive produces Capital One College Bowl with Peyton and Cooper, along with Richard Reid via Richard Reid Productions, Inc., and Mark Itkin via Tough Lamb Media. David Friedman is the showrunner.

Capital One College Bowl is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Village Roadshow Television.