NBC Enrolls Capital One as Sponsor of ‘College Bowl’ Revival

Capital One has signed up as presenting sponsor of NBC’s revival of the quiz show College Bowl.

The new Capital One College Bowl will be hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Cooper Manning, a host of The Manning Hour on Fox NFL Sunday, will be his brother’s sidekick.

The premiere is set for June 22 at 10 p.m.

The original College Bowl was sponsored by General Electric, which used to own NBC. It ran from 1959 to 1963 on CBS and from 1963 to 1970.

“We’re excited to be a part of the reboot of this classic quiz show that brings our customers and viewers alike entertainment they can enjoy with family and friends this summer,” said Byron Daub, VP of sponsorships and experiential marketing at Capital One. “At Capital One, we’ve always been passionate about supporting college students and we’re proud to be donating one million dollars in scholarships to the diverse and talented set of students participating in the Capital One College Bowl.”

In each episode of Capital One College Bowl teams will compete in a four-round bracketed tournament. Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

All competitors will receive tuition assistance for participating in the series. Members of the Capital One College Bowl champions get a bigger scholarship.

Capital One will also be giving scholarships to four students who have made an impact outside of the competition in recognition of their character, leadership and involvement in activities that benefit the community.

Capital One has made a commitment of $1 million in combined grants for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and The United Negro College Fund to support HBCUs and create pathways to greater opportunity for the graduates of these vital institutions. In addition, through Capital One Cup, which recognizes excellence in collegiate athletics, Capital One has donated more than $4 million to student-athlete scholarship funds, half of which have gone to support women’s athletics programs.

“Our collaboration with Capital One to bring this unscripted series to life for viewers is the pinnacle of true partnership," said Peter Lazarus, executive VP, advertising sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal. "By bringing in Capital One to curate the in-show and out-of-show advertising experience, from student scholarships to the Champion trophy to social moments and more, we’ve created a next-level, premium viewing experience for our consumers.”

From Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Village Roadshow Television, Capital One College Bowl is executive produced by Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning, Eli Manning, Richard Reid via Richard Reid Productions, Inc., and Mark Itkin via his Tough Lamb Media. David Friedman serves as showrunner for the series.

The College Bowl Company, creator of the original College Bowl, currently produces other decades-long academic competitions, including University Challenge for BBC2 in the UK and Honda Campus All-Star Challenge for America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.