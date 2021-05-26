TNT Tees Up July ‘The Match’ Golf Event Featuring Phil Mickelson
Mickelson, Tom Brady to face Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers in July 6 live golf event
Turner Sports and TNT will once again take to the greens in July for its Capital One’s The Match celebrity golf tournament, with this year’s version featuring 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.
The July 6 live event is the fourth of The Match events and will feature Mickelson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady -- who also teamed up for TNT's May 2020 The Match event -- against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL league MVP Aaron Rodgers, according to the network. The participants will play in a modified alternate shot match, with all four players having open mics throughout the competition.
Mickelson this past November teamed with NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to play Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change.
Capital One's The Match will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.
