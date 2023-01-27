Pedro Pascal, Coldplay on ‘SNL’ February 4
Pascal on for the first time, Coldplay on for the seventh
Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live February 4, with Coldplay the musical guest. Star of HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian, Pascal will host SNL for the first time.
HBO ordered a second season of The Last of Us, which debuted January 15, and season three of The Mandalorian starts March 1.
Coldplay is playing the show for the seventh time. The band is on tour behind its “Music Of The Spheres” album.
As was previously announced, Michael B. Jordan hosts Saturday Night Live January 28, with Lil Baby the musical guest.
SNL airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The show won the 2022 Emmy for best variety sketch series.
Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
