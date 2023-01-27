Pedro Pascal, Coldplay on ‘SNL’ February 4

Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live February 4, with Coldplay the musical guest. Star of HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian, Pascal will host SNL for the first time.

HBO ordered a second season of The Last of Us, which debuted January 15, and season three of The Mandalorian starts March 1.

Coldplay is playing the show for the seventh time. The band is on tour behind its “Music Of The Spheres” album.

As was previously announced, Michael B. Jordan hosts Saturday Night Live January 28, with Lil Baby the musical guest.

SNL airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The show won the 2022 Emmy for best variety sketch series.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■