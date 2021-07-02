Peacock To Stream Remaining Stanley Cup Final Games

NBCUniversal said its Peacock streaming service will be showing the remaining games of the Stanley Cup Final.

The concluding round of the National Hockey League post-season championship tournament is already being broadcast on NBC. Peacock had streamed games during earlier rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

A few years ago, NBCUniversal put Stanley Cup games on NBCSN in order to get fans to tune in to the cable network and persuade more distributors to carry it as it tried to catch up with ESPN. NBCSN will be shutting down at the end of the year .

NBCU is part of Comcast, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team and has had rights to the NHL since 2005. ESPN and Turner Sports will be carrying the NHL starting next season.

Game three of the Stanley Cup finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens will be played Friday.

Kenny Albert will be the play-by-play announcer with analyst Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher reporting from inside-the-glass.