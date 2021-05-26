Wayne Gretzky Joins Turner Sports as Hockey Analyst

Wayne “The Great” Gretzky has signed on to the Turner Sports team as a studio hockey analyst as Turner launches coverage of National Hockey League games next season.

AT&T’s Turner Sports signed a long-term deal to televise NHL games last month.

Turner also signed play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Eddie Olczyk to call live regular season and Stanley Cup games on TNT and TBS.

“The world’s best hockey league is coming to Turner Sports later this year and the exciting additions of Wayne, Kenny and Eddie will jumpstart our NHL coverage with some of the best and biggest talents in the sport,” said Tara August, senior VP of talent relations and special projects at Turner Sports. “Their incomparable experiences within the game and unparalleled depth of knowledge will bring a distinct dimension to our game and studio coverage. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the Turner Sports family.”

Gretzky is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points. He won four Stanley Cups and is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I’ve long admired Turner Sports’ coverage of the NBA, among other sports, and I’m thrilled to be joining the studio team in their inaugural NHL season,” said Gretzky. “This is an exciting opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives on the game I will always cherish, while hopefully informing and entertaining fans along the way.”

Albert has been calling hockey games since 1990 and most recently did national broadcasts for Fox and NBC.

Olcyzk, who played 16 years in the NHL, was in the broadcast booth as lead hockey analyst for NBC nationally and locally for the Chicago Blackhawks.