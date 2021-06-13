Peacock to Stream Remaining Stanley Cup Semifinal Games
NHL playoffs contests also televised on NBCSN or USA Network
Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, said it will carry all of the remaining Stanley Cup semifinal games, starting Monday.
Coverage of the games will be available on Peacock Premium, a step up from the free version of the service.
NBC Sports will also be televising the National Hockey League playoff games on cable networks NBCSN or USA Network. They will also appear on NBC Sports digital platforms.
Rights to NHL games will be shifting from NBCU properties to Disney’s ESPN and Turner Sports under a new deal reached in March.
On Monday, Peacock coverage will begin with the NHL Live pregame show at 8:30 p.m. ETl After the game it will have the NHL Overtime post-game coverage.
Sports have been moving to streaming, with the new NFL deals signed by NBCUniversal and other TV rights holders including the ability put games on their emerging direct-to-consumer platforms.
