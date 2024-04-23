Paris Schutz Joins WFLD Chicago as Political Reporter

Paris Schutz has joined WFLD Chicago, known as Fox 32, as a political reporter. He starts April 29 and will handle all political coverage for the station, reporting from Chicago’s City Hall, the statehouse in Springfield and elsewhere. Schutz will also host a weekly program that will debut later this year.

"Paris is the perfect fit to tackle the complex local Illinois/Chicago political scene for our station, as he is a native Chicagoan who has spent the last two decades building a network of connections and proving himself to be a knowledgeable and dedicated journalist,” said Sheila Oliver, WFLD senior VP and general manager.

Mike Flannery, who was political editor at WFLD, retired last year.

Schutz spent nearly 20 years at WTTW, the PBS station in Chicago. He began as an intern, then was promoted to producer, reporter, and then co-host of Chicago Tonight. He has also hosted Week in Review for five years at the station.

“I look forward to joining the talented Fox Chicago team as we lead the way into the local digital news age, starting with strong political coverage,” said Schutz.

Fox Television Stations owns WFLD.