Mike Flannery, WFLD Chicago Political Editor, Retires

Mike Flannery, political editor at WFLD Chicago, known as Fox 32, has retired. He spent 13 years at the Fox-owned station and hosted Flannery Fired Up. He signed off June 30.

Flannery, 72, covered politics at the Chicago Sun-Times before shifting to television in 1980. He spent 30 years at WBBM Chicago before he came to WFLD. Flannery’s first day on the job at Fox 32, in 2010, saw him cover the corruption trial of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Flannery Fired Up launched in 2017, and saw Flannery sit with Chicago’s political leaders for an in-depth conversation. Besides hosting the weekly program, Flannery was the booker and producer too. The last episode saw him interview Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.).

Flannery has interviewed 10 Chicago mayors, eight Illinois governors and a half-dozen U.S. presidents.

"We’ve learned so much from you. I appreciate your leadership and everything you’ve done for Fox 32 and Chicago,” said Matt Piacente, WFLD VP and news director, on Fox32Chicago.com. “Congrats and all the best.”

Flannery and his wife Marcia raised their three children in the Beverly neighborhood, south of downtown Chicago. Upon his retirement, he plans to travel and enjoy his grandchildren.

“After 50 years of Mike Flannery beating me up unmercifully on TV, I finally get the last word,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Fox 32. “Thanks Mike, you’re a great journalist and friend.”