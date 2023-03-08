Paramount Says It’s ‘Popular’ In New Trade Ad Campaign

Paramount Global said it is launching a new trade ad campaign emphasising the broad desirability of its content with the slogan “Popular is Paramount.”

The campaign comes as the company is folding Showtime into its Paramount Plus streaming service in order to compete with larger media companies in the streaming wars.

“ ‘Popular is Paramount’ is a celebration of our company, content and creative excellence,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said. “It simply captures what we do best — giving audiences what they want, with smart strategies that maximize the reach and power of our unified portfolio to successfully market and distribute IP all around the world at scale. Our content engine is driving huge and undeniable momentum, underscoring our ability to produce big, mass-market hits across genres, demographics, formats and platforms.”

The ads show off the Taylor Sheridan universe, including Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, CBS’s sitcom Ghosts, Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol and the NFL.

The campaign is rolling out using owned and paid media, including out-of-home ads in New York and Los Angeles. The company said it expects the campaign to run through the summer.

“‘Popular is Paramount’ showcases the enduring popularity of our content, both culturally and commercially,” said Julia Phelps, executive VP, chief communications and corporate marketing officer. “We are experts in telling stories that resonate with every audience, everywhere, and ‘Popular’ is a distinctive identity that connects our legacy to our future.”

Produced in-house, Paramount said the campaign debuts a new visual design system, which reimagines the company’s iconic branding while reflecting its heritage and creative spirit. ■