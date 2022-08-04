Paramount Plus Plans Premiere of 'Baby Shark's Big Movie'
By Jon Lafayette published
Full-length feature to premiere during the holiday season in 2023
Paramount Plus said its Baby Shark movie will start streaming during the 2023 holiday season.
Based on the Nickelodeon series based on the children’s internet video with the all-to-catch melody–do do do do do do–Baby Shark’s Big Movie! is being co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Co.
Directed by Alan Foreman, the movies will follow Baby Shark and his family as the they move to Chomp City, the shark version of New York.
Baby Shark’s Big Show on Nickelodeon was nominated for a daytime Emmy Award and has been picked up for a second season. It ranks as the top preschool series on TV in the U.S. in the second quarter.
The show stars actors: Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark.
Baby Shark’s Big Movie! is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, executive VP, Nickelodeon Animation, global series content.
Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, California, with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, executive VP, Nickelodeon Animation, global series content.■
