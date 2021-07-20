Baby Shark To Chew Scenery in Original Movie for Nickelodeon

Baby Shark and friends are coming back for more, doo doo doo doo

Nickelodeon has big news for its Baby Shark.

The kids‘ network is developing an animated movie based on the brand, and it is picking up 26 episodes of season two of its preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show!

The movie is being co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the entertainment company behind children’s brand Pinkfong.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! was nominated for a Daytime Emmy and ranks No. 2 in the ratings among kids 2-5 during the second quarter trailing only Nick’s PAW Patrol.

“Baby Shark is an example of how we’ve been successful in bringing beloved properties that kids love from other platforms to Nickelodeon and opening up a whole new world of adventures," said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation. “As home to the biggest franchises kids love, we’re continuing to grow their footprint by introducing brand-new characters and storylines, and creating original content in every format for fans everywhere.”

The voice actors behind Baby Shark’s Big Show! include Kimiko Glenn, Luke Youngblood, Natasha Rothwell, Eric Edelstein, Debra Wilson and Patrick Warburton.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica , with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California, with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.