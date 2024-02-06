Paramount Hosts ‘Expedition Vegas’ Fan Experience Alongside Super Bowl

Paramount Global is playing up its TV properties in Las Vegas with CBS and Paramount Plus airing the Super Bowl February 11. Starting February 8 is the “Expedition Vegas” Fan Experience, which runs through Super Bowl Sunday. It happens outside the Mirage Hotel on the Strip, and features shows and films in the Paramount portfolio.

Paramount calls it a “block-long, immersive fan experience.” Centered around Paramount Mountain, Expedition Vegas is divided into five main areas: Base Camp, The Chalet, The Ridgeline, The Village and Paramount Station. Admission is free.

Visitors can venture on to The Challenge-themed trivia, a UEFA Champions League penalty-kick battle, or exhibitions from Survivor and Halo. The Nickelodeon alcove has the SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab Quarterback Challenge.

A “tropical pavilion” talks up the Paramount Pictures film Bob Marley: One Love and there’s a spa suite for BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas.

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Paramount Plus’s The Lodge, The Tiger’s Apprentice and Star Trek: Discovery, CBS’s Ghosts and Fire Country, and Comedy Central’s South Park, among other shows under the Paramount banner, are also featured.

At Paramount Station, expeditioners can try a “hyper-realistic gondola lift” featuring frigid winds and harrowing heights as part of Adventure to the Peak. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo offer some recorded commentary.