Paige Harrison Named Hearst TV VP of News

Paige Harrison, WCVB Boston news director, has been named VP of news at Hearst Television. She begins July 1 and relocates to company headquarters in New York. She will report to Barbara Maushard, senior VP of news, and succeeds Andrew Vrees, who was named president and general manager of Hearst TV’s WMUR Manchester (New Hampshire).

“Paige has had tremendous success at every assignment throughout her career with Hearst,” said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. “Most notably, her leadership style and insight make her not only an exceptional addition to our outstanding corporate team, but an invaluable resource for our local news leadership and national enterprise news units.”

Harrison has spent 18 years at Hearst TV. Before joining WCVB, she was news director at WPBF West Palm Beach. She previously worked in news at WESH Orlando, KOCO Oklahoma City and WTAE Pittsburgh.

“Paige’s breadth and depth of experience is universally recognized by her colleagues and industry peers,” Maushard said. “Her keen eye for news and the evolution of news consumption positions her perfectly to help move Hearst Television news operations forward in serving audiences with relevant, factual content wherever they seek it.”

A Michigan native, Harrison was raised in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

WCVB has not named a new news director.