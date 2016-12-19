Paige Harrison Taking Over WCVB Boston Newsroom

With its WCVB Boston news director moving to a group-level gig, Hearst Television has given the job to Paige Harrison, who currently oversees news at the company's WPBF in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Harrison has been at ABC affiliate WPBF for the last four years, which included orchestrating 57 hours of Hurricane Matthew coverage earlier this year. Her 14 years with Hearst also includes stints at stations in Orlando, Fla., Oklahoma City, Okla. and Pittsburgh, Pa.

Harrison will officially start at WCVB, also an ABC affiliate, on Jan. 9. The station’s current news director, Andrew Vrees, will become the group’s VP of news as part of Hearst’s expansion of its corporate news team.

Harrison moves to Boston at a time when the market is being rocked by the creation of a new NBC-owned station there. The current NBC affiliate, Sunbeam’s WHDH, is becoming a news-heavy independent.