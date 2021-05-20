Andrew Vrees Named WMUR Manchester (NH) President/GM

Andrew Vrees has been named president and general manager of WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire. Vrees has been WMUR parent Hearst TV’s VP of news since 2016.

A New Hampshire native, Vrees was previously news director at Hearst TV’s WCVB Boston. Before that, he was news director at WMUR.

Vrees succeeds Jeff Bartlett atop WMUR, with Bartlett retiring this summer.

“Andrew is the ideal executive to succeed Jeff and work with the outstanding WMUR team to continue and expand upon the station’s great legacy,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “His career-long dedication to local television’s special role as a provider of news, information and community service and his inherent connection to the state will ensure that WMUR builds upon its rich history as New Hampshire’s statewide news leader.”

Vrees was named B+C News Director of the Year in 2012. Prior to his stints at WCVB and WMUR, Vrees has worked in news at KOAT Albuquerque, WTVG Toledo and KTVF Fairbanks (AK), among other stations.