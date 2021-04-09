WMUR Manchester General Manager Jeff Bartlett Sets Retirement

Jeff Bartlett, WMUR Manchester (NH) president and general manager, will retire this summer. His successor will be announced at a later date.

Bartlett, a news director in several major markets before his first general manager job, ran the Hearst TV station for two decades.

“Jeff exemplifies local television leadership,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb. “His deep journalistic experience and keen appreciation for a station’s community-service role have been synonymous with the WMUR mission in New Hampshire and nationally.”

An ABC affiliate, WMUR is a local news powerhouse and reaches a wider array of viewers as host of primary debates in the state during presidential election cycles.

Before arriving at WMUR, was president and general manager of KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Arkansas. Prior to joining Hearst, Bartlett was news director at WBBM Chicago. Previously, he was news director of KYW Philadelphia, WBZ Boston, KTUL Tulsa and KGUN Tucson.

“I am fortunate to have had such a long and eventful career,” Bartlett said. “And I am proud to have spent more than half of it with Hearst and to have had the privilege of finishing at a great television station in a great state.”