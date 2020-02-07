Dems Debate in New Hampshire Feb. 7

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage in Manchester, N.H., Feb. 7 for a debate. The action happens at 8 p.m. ET. ABC news hosts the debate with Apple News and WMUR, the Hearst Television ABC affiliate in Manchester.

The debate is being moderated by ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, along with WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton and anchor Monica Hernandez.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders virtually drew in the Iowa caucuses earlier this week. They’ll be onstage in Manchester with former Vice President Joseph Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

The New Hampshire primary happens Feb. 11.