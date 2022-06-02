Outgoing CEO Bill Livek Buys $1.15 Million in Comscore Stock
Retiring exec now measurement company’s largest individual shareholder
Bill Livek, who announced plans to retire as CEO of Comscore at the end of 2022, bought 600,000 shares of Comscore stock for $1.15 million, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Livek purchased the shares on May 31 and June 1 for prices between $1.90 and $1.93 a share. He now owns 2.4 million shares of Comscore.
Comscore’s shares were up 12% to $2.17 a share in mid-day trading Thursday, making Livek’s stake worth $5.2 million.
Livek bought $1 million worth of Comscore stock in March, paying between $2.54 and $2.67 per share. The shares traded as high as $5 a share last June.
Livek is making the purchase as a demonstration of his belief that Comscore is going to come out ahead in the measurement and currency battle, based on recent wins and what lies ahead for the company, according to a spokesperson.
Livek joined Comscore when Rentrak was acquired by Comscore in 2016.
He became CEO in 2019. ■
