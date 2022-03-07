Outgoing CEO Bill Livek Buys $1 Million In Comscore Stock
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec acquires 400,000 share over three trading days
Comscore CEO Bill Livek, who recently announced plans to step down from the post, bought more than $1 million worth of stock in the measurement company over the last three trading days.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Livek bought 400,000 shares of Comscore stock between March 3 and March 7. He paid prices ranging from $2.54 a share and $2.67 cents a share.
When he was done with his shopping spree, Livek’s stake in Comscore common stock totaled 1,799,379 shares.
Also: Comscore Reports $2.9 Million Q4 Net Income, Reversing Losses
Comscore stock closed at $2.55 a share on Monday.
Livek will become executive vice chairman of Comscore when a successor as CEO is identified.
Livek joined Comscore when Rentrak was acquired by Comscore in 2016. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.