Outgoing CEO Bill Livek Buys $1 Million In Comscore Stock

Exec acquires 400,000 share over three trading days

Bill Livek of Comscore at TV Week
Bill LIvek (Image credit: JohnStaleyPhoto.com)

Comscore CEO Bill Livek, who recently announced plans to step down from the post, bought more than $1 million worth of stock in the measurement company over the last three trading days.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Livek bought 400,000 shares of Comscore stock between March 3 and March 7. He paid prices ranging from $2.54 a share and $2.67 cents a share.

When he was done with his shopping spree, Livek’s stake in Comscore common stock totaled 1,799,379 shares.

Comscore stock closed at $2.55 a share on Monday. 

Livek will become executive vice chairman of Comscore when a successor as CEO is identified.

Livek joined Comscore when Rentrak was acquired by Comscore in 2016. ■

