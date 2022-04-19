Omaha Stations Start Switch to NextGen TV Broadcasting

Five TV stations in Omaha, Nebraska are working together to begin the transition to NextGen TV, the new digital broadcast signal.

(Image credit: NextGen TV)

KXVO-TV, owned by Mitts Telecasting, has begon broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 format, which is cable of carrying multiple programming streams simultaneous. WKVO is carrying the ATSC 3.0 signals from Hearst Television’s KETV, E.W. Scripps’ KMTV, Gray TV’s WOWT=TV and Sinclair Broadcast Groups KPTM-TV.

Also: Broadcasters Launch Run3TV Platform Bringing Interactivity to NextGen TV

Those stations are broadcasting their programming using the current ATSC 1.0 digital format so that people who haven’t got new TV sets can continue to watch. Those stations are also broadcasting KSVO’s programming.

NextTV promises more vibrant video and enhanced sound quality. It is also capable of being received on mobile devices and capture internet based programming. Stations are also planning to use the NextGen signal to provide other digital data casting services.

Station groups have pointed to estimates by BIA Advisory Services that businesses using the new ATSC 3.0 technology to generate as much as $15 billion in incremental revenues for stations.

Also: Sinclair To Demonstrate Latest Version of Hybrid TV Broadcast App at NAB

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

Omaha is the latest market to begin the conversion to ATSC 3.0. About 60 markets have made the switch and broadcasters expect to be able to reach 82% of viewers in the U.S. with ATSC 3.0 signal by the end of 2022. ■