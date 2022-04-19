Broadcasters Launch Run3TV Platform Bringing Interactivity to NextGen TV

Pearl TV, a coalition of U.S broadcasting companies making the transition to NextGenTV , said it launched Run3TV, a web platform that brings interactivity and other streaming content to over the air viewers.

“An industry first, Run3TV gives broadcasters the ability to leverage the new ATSC 3.0 A/344 Interactive Content broadcast standard to create television applications that enhance over-the-air viewing with interactive and on-demand content delivered over broadband,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “With NextTV and Run3TV, broadcasters can now bring the OTA environment into the digital world.”

With Run3TV’s, stations can develop offerings at the application service layer and stay in control of the product vision, audience engagement and customer experience. Viewers are expected to spend additional time engaging with content and generating new revenue from viewers watching live broadcasts, including advanced advertising and premium content distribution opportunities.

Station groups have pointed to estimates by BIA Advisory Services that businesses using the new ATSC 3.0 technology to generate as much as $15 billion in incremental revenues for stations.

NextGen TV is currently available in about 60 markets with about 70 television models capable of receiving ATSC 3.0 signals available at retail.

“NextGen TV is scaling rapidly on connected TVs, creating a new advanced advertising marketplace. Display, lead-gen, and dynamic ad insertion capabilities will be game changers for broadcasters and help level the playing field among other digital providers,” said Kerry Oslund, VP of strategy and business development at The E.W. Scripps Co. “Run3TV creates an underlying framework that puts broadcasters in the driver's seat on what they create and how they provide content that matters to viewers. Run3TV has just scratched the surface of what is possible for the broadcast community.” ■