Nexstar’s WHTM-TV Fires Up NextGen TV in Harrisburg, Pa.

Nexstar Media Group said it WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, Pa., started broadcasting using the NextGen TV signal on Tuesday.

Using ATSC 3.0 technology, NextGen TV offers a better picture, improved sound, access to internet programming and other digital services.

Nextar said that Harrisburg is the 17th market where one of its stations began broadcasting NextGen TV signals in 2021. The company said it plans to launch ATSC 3.0 broadcasting in 22 markets in 2022, which would bring its coverage to 50% of U.S. households.

“When it comes to the deployment of ATSC 3.0, we think scale is critically important to fostering consumer demand for NextGen TV sets and developing new businesses and services,” said Brett Jenkins, executive VP and Chief Technology Officer for Nexstar Media Group, Inc

Also: Fox, Nexstar Stations Launch NextGen TV in Los Angeles

. “Nexstar reaches more television households with a NextGen TV signal than any other local broadcast company. With even more Nexstar television stations deploying ATSC 3.0 in 2022, we are well-positioned to launch broad-based datacasting services to support new businesses in such areas as agriculture, automotive, digital signage, education, location services and public safety,” Jenkins said. “ A recent BIA study suggested that these services could generate up to $15 billion in additional broadcast revenue by 2030, and Nexstar will be very aggressive in pursuing the new opportunities presented by NextGen TV.”

Nexstar noted that people with current TV equipment can continue to receive programing through over-the-air broadcast, cable or satellite. ■