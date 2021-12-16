Fox, Nexstar Stations Launch NextGen TV in Los Angeles

Fox Television Stations and Nexstar Media Group said their stations have launched NextGen TV broadcasting in Los Angeles.

NextGen TV uses ATSC 3.0 technology to deliver better video and audio, more entertainment choices and interactive applications.

“L.A. is the largest market in America to broadcast NextGen TV,” said Bill Lamb, senior VP and general manager of Fox-owned KTTV and KCOP. “Fox is proud to lead that effort and bring the absolute best immersive experience with this cutting-edge broadcast technology to our viewers and our advertising clients.”

NextGen TV is now available in 36 markets and is expected to be available in 45% of the U.S. by the end of the year.

“This year alone, Nexstar has deployed ATSC 3.0 in 15 markets and more than two dozen stations across the country,” said Brett Jenkins, executive VP and chief technology officer for Nexstar, which owns KTLA.

“Launching NextGen TV in the nation’s second largest market will provide a variety of immediate benefits for our Los Angeles area viewers and for KTLA 5,” Jenkins said. “The brilliant video and vibrant audio delivered by NextGen TV will be immediate and noticeable to our viewers. But along with these enhancements, KTLA 5 will be able to provide new experiences and services to advertisers and marketers, enabling the station to explore new business opportunities as it meets the challenges of today’s evolving digital world.” ■