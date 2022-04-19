Sinclair To Demonstrate Latest Version of Hybrid TV Broadcast App at NAB
NextGen app merges content from broadcast and broadband
Sinclair Broadcast Group said it will be demonstrating the latest version of its Hybrid TV Broadcast App at the NAB Show later this month.
The new NextGen TV standard, which is being rolled out at stations across the country, is able to receive broadcast programming and internet-based content. The app merges the content, allowing viewers to choose what they want to watch regardless of how it gets to their screen.
The demonstration will include on-demand content, local weather, audio services and advanced emergency alerts.
Sinclair is working with One Media 3.0 to create a mobile first offering of video and data services using the NextGen ATSC 3.0 technology.
Sinclair and One Media 3.0 plan to distribute their broadcast app both over-the-air and via broadband.
“The beauty of the NextGen broadcast standard is its ability to both enhance the content we deliver and do it as flexibly as possible,“ Mark Aitken, president of One Media 3.0, said. “The hybrid nature of television today means we must make it as easy as possible for viewers to take advantage of our offerings. SL-HDR1 and a common Broadcast App delivered over multiple pipes to the user simplifies that process.” ■
