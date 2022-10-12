Oliver De La Hoz Named CFO of Byron Allen's Allen Media Digital

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group named Oliver De La Hoz as CFO of Allen Media Digital, a new position at the recently formed division.

De La Hoz, who had been CFO at ITV Studios U.S., will oversee financial planning, accounting and business operations for Allen digital properties including Local Now, HBCU Go, The Weather Channel en Español, Sports.TV and the streaming apps for The Weather Channel and TheGrio.

Allen Media has launched a number of streaming products this year and also announced a long-term strategic relationship with Google designed to bolster Allen Media Digital platforms and new streaming services under development.

"The media business continues to evolve as technology changes the way we watch content and engage audiences," said De La Hoz. "I am excited to join Allen Media Group and look forward to continuing the rapid growth and scale of our digital platforms."

As it builds and acquires assets, Allen Media Group has been adding to its roster of experienced executives.

"Oliver De La Hoz is a great addition to the Allen Media Group family as chief financial officer for Allen Media Digital, where he will be valuable in overseeing all financial planning, accounting, and business operations for the division," said Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Oliver will now play a vital role in helping Allen Media Group continue to grow our digital streaming platforms and initiatives worldwide." ■