‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Premieres on Hulu Aug. 18

Nine Perfect Strangers, a David E. Kelley drama with Nicole Kidman in the cast, premieres on Hulu Aug. 18. The series, with eight episodes, is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty.

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. Nine stressed out city dwellers turn up for a ten-day retreat, in search of a path to a better way of living. Watching over them is the resort's director, Masha, who is on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

The strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall and Samara Weaving are in the cast.

Jonathan Levine directs all eight episodes and executive produces along with showrunner Kelley, Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss and Melissa McCarthy.

Strauss created the Showtime comedy The End.

The show is produced by David E. Kelley, Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content.