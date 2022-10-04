Nielsen To Provide Always-On Measurement Of YouTube Ads

Nielsen said it is adding “always on” measurement of ad campaigns running on YouTube and YouTube TV to its Digital Ad Ratings product.

Google offered advertisers its own measurement of the performance of campaigns on YouTube, but it has been deepening its relationship with Nielsen as a third-party provider. Nielsen also measures YouTube CTV, Co-viewing and four-screen ad deduplication.

Continuous, “always on” measurement on YouTube simplifies campaign measurement by eliminating the need for advertisers and agencies to manually tag campaigns. Marketers who enable “always on” DAR will have more impressions data to improve the ability to deliver ads to desired audiences, understand reach and manage frequency, and better understand the audience that sees the advertisement.

Nielsen considers its increasing ability to incorporate YouTube into its ratings a significant part of Neilsen One, the cross-platform measurement platform expected to launch in December.

“By enabling continuous ‘always on’ measurement on YouTube, we’re helping advertisers to get a better understanding of one of the leading and largest ad supported platforms,” said Kim Gilberti, senior VP, product management, Nielsen. “By achieving true cross-channel comparability, this marks an important milestone in Nielsen’s steady march toward delivering Nielsen ONE, which will provide a comparable, deduplicated view into the channels and platforms all audiences consume, across all screens.” ■