Nielsen Brings Audience, Outcome Measurement to Nielsen One Alpha

Nielsen, under pressure to deliver its system for measuring a more complex media landscape, said it has added new capabilities to its Nielsen One Alpha product.

In this latest phase of the rollout, Nielsen One Alpha will add advanced audiences and outcomes to the metrics it provides for cross-platform advertising campaigns. The new capabilities will let clients see who saw an ad campaign, how the campaign was delivered to niche audiences and what actions those audiences took after viewing the campaign, Nielsen said.

Nielsen is rolling out Nielsen One at a time when media buyers and TV networks are aggressively seeking alternative measurement data to use as currency when making transactions. Nielsen’s current system undercounted viewers during the pandemic and lost its accreditation from the industry’s watchdog, the Media Rating Council.

Companies relying on big data -- including iSpot.tv, Comscore and VideoAmp -- are being tested and considered by several networks and media agencies.

During the current upfront market, most deals will still be done based on Nielsen data and Disney Advertising Sales and ad buyer Magna are currently giving Nielsen One Alpha a tryout.

“We continue to make tremendous progress to bring cross-platform metrics to market by the end of this year,” said Karthik Rao, chief operating officer at Nielsen. “We continue to innovate our solution to add more features while bringing in additional metrics that matter most to marketers.”

Nielsen initially will use Polk data from S&P Global for automotive audience segments, followed by additional group and audiences based on data including client first-party data.

The first iteration of outcomes measurement will reflect attribution metrics for consumer packaged goods, followed by automotive campaigns.

Nielsen One Alpha, which offers deduplicated cross-platform ad measurement, will have general availability at the end of this year. These new features will remain in alpha form upon introduction into the user interface in 2023.

Nielsen said it plans to continue to add capabilities to Nielsen One.

The newly added capabilities will be demonstrated at the Cannes Lions Festival in France later this month. ■