Nielsen Says New Methodology Lets Advertisers Compare YouTube to TV

Nielsen said its new Four Screen Deduplication methodology will enable advertisers to compare audiences for commercials on YouTube to viewing on linear TV.

The new methodology will first be available as part of Nielsen Total Ad Ratings. It will also be a key part of Nielsen One, the company’s upcoming cross-platform measurement system.

Nielsen, historically the leader in measuring linear TV, is under pressure to compete with new entries as the industry focuses on streaming and multi-platform measurement.

“Four-screen measurement is a critical step toward Nielsen One, as it provides the comparability necessary to produce a trusted, deduplicated number across platforms that enables clients to better understand reach, manage frequency and verify the audiences of their media buys,” said Kim Gilberti, senior VP, Product Management, Nielsen. “As consumer engagement across platforms continues to converge, digital measurement must provide continuous and comparable metrics across all channels.”

"In a converged world, customers need a complete picture of their ad spend across all screens," added Debbie Weinstein, VP, Global Advertiser Solutions, Google & YouTube. "Nielsen enabling advertisers to compare YouTube's reach across mobile, desktop and now CTV to TV is a tremendous step towards their vision for Nielsen One, and we look forward to their continued efforts to bring cross media measurement to the industry." ■