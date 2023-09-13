Nielsen Rival iSpot Acquires 605 To Expand Measurement Capabilities

Measurement and analytics company iSpot.TV has acquired 605, the measurement business owned by James and Kristin Dolan’s investment company, strengthening one of the challengers to Nielsen’s ratings dominance.

Financial terms were not disclosed but sources said the deal involves cash and stock, which means the Dolans have a financial interest in iSpot.

This is the largest of five acquisitions privately held iSpot has made. Last year, Goldman Sachs invested $325 million in ISpot.

“605 has developed an impressive technology architecture, a great approach to using big data and a suite of powerful solutions that nicely complement our own,” Sean Muller, founder and CEO of iSpot, said. “We are excited to integrate their world-class team of engineers and data scientists in our mission to modernize measurement effectiveness and new currencies.”

The deal gives iSpot access to data 605 gets through its relationships with Charter Communications and Walmart.

Combining the 16.6 million set-top boxes 605 gets data from with data iSpot gets from Vizio and LG smart-TV sets, iSpot’s TV device footprint stands at 82.7 million.

605 will continue as a division of iSpot headed by 605 president Tom Keaveney. All of 605’s staffers will be joining iSpot, giving it a combined head count of 464. With 605, iSpot also gains a New York presence and stronger relationships with 605’s network clients.

The deal comes as measurement industry leader Nielsen faces challenges from companies using big data to measure audiences and the impact of TV advertising.

Kristin Dolan (Image credit: Cable TV Pioneers)

“We launched 605 seven years ago with the idea that high-quality data and advanced analytics would make television advertising even more effective, from planning and segmentation all the way through to attribution and now prediction,” said Kristin Dolan, founder of 605 and now the CEO of AMC Networks. “During a time of profound change in our industry, I could not be more proud of the team for delivering on that promise.

“iSpot has built a large and loyal customer base, particularly with large brand advertisers, and is a pioneer in the measurement space. I can’t wait to see the things this powerful combination of technology and talent can achieve and bring to a growing array of clients and partners under iSpot’s leadership,” Dolan added.

605’s capabilities business-outcome attribution solutions that measure effectiveness against consumer packaged goods sales, auto sales, credit card, location, search and survey KPIs. Capabilities also include a powerful planning and optimization platform, advanced audience segmentation and predictive analytics capabilities powered by machine learning.

"Myself and the entire 605 team are thrilled to join iSpot,“ Keaveney said. “This combination of our complementary talent, data, product and technologies will accelerate the innovation that will disrupt the status quo in media measurement. The most exciting thing for us is the alignment of vision. Our collective focus is on using business outcomes to provide real measures of performance and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of brand investment. Together we will help brand dollars work smarter.”