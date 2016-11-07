Dolans Set Up Investment Firm

After selling Cablevision Systems, members of the Dolan family are setting up a new company that plans to make investments in data, analytics and technology-based businesses.

James L. Dolan and Kristin Dolan have formed Dolan Family Ventures LLC and say their understanding of the power of data in media and entertainment will inform their investments.

Kristin Dolan will be managing partner of Dolan Family Ventures. She was COO of Cablevision and oversaw the cable operator's advertising sales division.

James Dolan, who had been CEO, will be an investor and strategic advisor to the new company.

"The advertising, marketing and media industries are rapidly transforming through the advancement of data, technology and analytics," said Kristin Dolan. "Over the past several months, we have seen a number of investments in business that specialize in these areas and capitalize on these trends. DFV will allow us to pursue opportunities with companies and talent that can benefit from our capital, insights, relationships, entrepreneurial experience and operations skills to accelerate their growth, development and success."

