Nielsen Brings Cross-Platform Ad Measurement to Local Markets

Nielsen said it is bringing its Total Audience measurement of ads and content to all 210 local markets.

The new local measurement system combines Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings, Total Ad Rating and Digital Content Ratings,

The measurement provides an estimate of total and incremental reach for all audiences no matter what device or platform viewers are using. It will include OTT impressions in 2019.

Total Ad Ratings delivers de-duplicated person-level campaign data and shows the incremental value that digital can provide to audiences within a target market or set of markets and will give ad buyers and sellers will have the tools they need to better understand the local media landscape, Nielsen said.

“By enabling our clients to demonstrate the total reach they can deliver to advertisers at the local market level, local television can access the same key metrics as national television to know how their media is working,” said Kelly Abcarian, senior VP, product leadership, at Nielsen. “This helps to better inform their sales strategy and enables effective decision-making about where and when to engage audiences with content and advertising on a local level.”