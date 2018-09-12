Nielsen Adds Measurement of Owned TV Content on Social

Nielsen has updated its Social Content Ratings to enable TV networks to measure the impact of owned content posted on social networks.

Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings provides syndicated measurement of the social impact of television across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The new Owned Content Performance provides a ranking of owned content across the major social media platforms.

Nielsen said the Owned Content Performance feature will help networks better understand a post’s impact and help optimize their owned social strategies.

“Social media has become an invaluable touchpoint for TV marketers and talent to engage with their program audiences in season and off," says Sean Casey, president, Nielsen Social. "In order to optimize their performance strategies across social platforms, marketers need a trusted measurement of content and visibility into what talent is doing on their behalf. That’s why Owned Content Performance is so useful: it not only identifies the content that is garnering the most engagement on each platform, but is also the only measurement solution that includes the program-related content being driven by talent. This gives marketers maximum visibility into the total social performance of their programs.”

Nielsen said it looked at more than 142,000 pieces of owned content during a three week period in August, just before the fall TV season.

Any TV-related post or Tweet published to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by accounts owned or affiliated with TV programming - such as official network, program, or talent handles--counts as owned content.

This TV-related content generated more than 154 million engagements, likes, comments, re-posts, etc., across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Nielsen found that pictures were powerful on social media.

Text-only posts are the most common media type created by owned accounts across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They represent 35% of all owned content, but only account for 8% of all owned engagement. Video and static images comprise about 56% of owned content, but they perform at a higher level, accounting for 83% of all owned engagements.

The average image post gets nearly 2,000 engagements across platforms. Video posts get slightly less, at just under 1,300.

Video posts on Facebook and Twitter are more than 10% and 20% more engaging than images, respectively. On Instagram; image posts on Instagram overtake video posts by more than 30% in terms of engagements.

Networks can use the new tool to identify which content type is the most engaging with their program audience. And see how they are performing relative to their competitors so they can build best practices.

Network can use this tool to first identify their talents' content on social media and then quantify its impact relative to other talent, network, or program accounts.