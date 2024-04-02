Next Year’s Golden Globes Set for Jan. 5 on CBS

The ‘Golden Globes’ red carpet will roll out on Jan. 5 next year

The Golden Globe Awards is on for Sunday, January 5, on CBS and Paramount Plus. The live telecast goes for three hours.

The 2025 Globes represents the beginning of the five-year deal between the awards and CBS. CBS ran the 2024 Globes in January, with Jo Koy hosting. NBC had the event in 2023, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, but did not run it in 2022 amidst a variety of scandals involving the Globes’ former parent, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Some 9.4 million viewers watched the 81st Annual Golden Globes on CBS January 7. The Bear won best comedy series and Succession won best drama. On the film side, Oppenheimer got best drama and Poor Things won best comedy or musical.

Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries acquired the Golden Globes in 2023, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was shut down.

Nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes will be announced on December 9. The awards celebrate the best in film and television.

No host has been named yet for the 2025 affair.

Dick Clark Productions produces the Globes. Dick Clark Productions and Paramount worked out the five-year deal in March.