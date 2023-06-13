Golden Globes Sold, Hollywood Foreign Press Association Disbands

The Golden Globe Awards have been sold, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which gives out the Globes, has shut down. Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries, owned by Todd Boehly, have agreed to buy the Golden Globes. The price was not shared.

The Golden Globes salute the best in film and television.

The HFPA was ridiculed for its lack of diversity in a series of stories in the L.A. Times, which reported that the association did not have a single Black member. As a result, NBC cancelled the 2022 Golden Globe Awards telecast.

The event happened this year, in January, with The Fabelmans winning top drama film and The Banshees of Inisherin getting top comedy film. On the TV side, House of the Dragon won best drama and Abbott Elementary won best comedy.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 event.

Dick Clark Productions produces the Golden Globes. Penske Media owns Dick Clark Productions.

Members of the HFPA will become employees of a for-profit outfit that has not yet received a name. There are fewer than 100 members, reported the New York Times.

The Golden Globe Foundation will handle the HFPA’s philanthropic endeavors.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards is scheduled for January 7, 2024.