Golden Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association Slammed for Lack of Diversity

Criticism from Hollywood over the lack of black members within the Hollywood Film Press Association (HFPA) threatens to overshadow Sunday’s Golden Globes awards event.

Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Sterling K. Brown and Ellen Barkin are among several Hollywood stars that took to social media Friday to criticize the HFPA -- which selects Golden Globes Awards nominees and winners -- for a lack of diversity in its membership. Not one of the 87 HFPA members are black, a fact illustrated in a common #TimesupGlobes theme among the many social media posts that hit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Friday.

The criticism comes amid a recent Los Angeles Times story which alleges ethical issues among HFPA members and questions the credentials of some members.

The HFPA responded with its own social media post, saying that it recognizes the problem. “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible,” according to the HFPA tweet.

The Golden Globes Awards are set to air Sunday on NBC, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the virtual presentation.

The HFPA was criticized earlier this month for not recognizing a number of shows and films featuring black casts in its 2021 Golden Globes Awards nominations, including snubs of Netflix film Da 5 Bloods and HBO TV drama series I May Destroy You.

