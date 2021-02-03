Netflix Rules Golden Globes Nominations

Netflix dominated the 2021 Golden Globe nominations with strong performances in both the television and film categories.

The nominations, which were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Wednesday morning, saw Netflix draw 22 nominations in the television category, easily outdistancing HBO seven nods. The streaming service garnered multiple nominations for several of its shows, including The Crown, Ozark and Ratched -- all three of which were nominated for best drama series along with HBO's Lovecraft Country and Disney Plus' The Mandalorian.

Overall, The Crown drew six nominations to lead all shows.

The streaming service also nearly swept the best actress in a TV drama category with Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sarah Paulson (Ratched) all nominated along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Netflix also garnered numerous nominations in the motion picture category for such films as Mo Rainey's Black Bottom and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Best TV comedy show nods went to freshmen series The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), The Great (Hulu) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) as well as sophomore series Emily in Paris (Netflix) and veteran series Schitt's Creek (Pop TV).

Schitt's Creek drew five nominations in its final year of eligibility, followed by Ozark and The Undoing, with four nominations each.

NBC will televise the 78th Golden Globes Awards ceremony on Feb. 28.

Below are Golden Globes Awards nominees in the television category:

Best drama series

The Crown -- Netflix

Lovecraft Country -- HBO

The Mandalorian -- Disney Plus

Ozark -- Netflix

Ratched -- Netflix

Best Musical/comedy series

Emily In Paris -- Netflix

The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max

The Great -- Hulu

Schitt’s Creek -- Pop TV

Ted Lasso -- Apple TV Plus

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Normal People -- Hulu

The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix

Small Axe -- Prime Video

The Undoing -- HBO

Unorthodox -- Netflix

Best Actress -- Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) -- FX

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) -- Hulu

Shira Haas (Unorthodox) -- Netflix

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) -- HBO

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) -- Netflix

Best Actor -- Television Motion Picture

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) -- Showtime

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) -- Showtime

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) -- HBO

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) -- Showtime

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) -- HBO

Best Television Actress -- Drama Series

Olivia Colman (The Crown) -- Netflix

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) -- BBC America

Emma Corrin (The Crown) -- Netflix

Laura Linney (Ozark) -- Netflix

Sarah Paulson (Ratched) -- Netflix

Best Television Actor -- Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark) -- Netflix

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) -- Netflix

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) -- AMC

Al Pacino (Hunters) -- Prime Video

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) -- HBO

Best Television Actress -- Musical/Comedy Series

Lilly Collins (Emily in Paris) -- Netflix

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) -- HBO Max

Elle Fanning (The Great) -- Hulu

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) -- NBC

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV

Best Television Actor -- Musical/Comedy Series

Don Cheadle (Black Monday) -- Showtime

Nicholas Hoult (The Great) -- Hulu

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) -- Apple TV Plus

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) -- Hulu

Best Supporting Actress -- Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) -- Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) -- Netflix

Julia Garner (Ozark) -- Netflix

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) -- Netflix

Best Supporting Actor -- Television

John Boyega (Small Axe) -- Prime Video

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) -- Showtime

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV

Jim Parsons (Hollywood) -- Netflix

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) -- HBO