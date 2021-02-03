Netflix Rules Golden Globes Nominations
HBO, Showtime, Hulu also garner multiple nominations
Netflix dominated the 2021 Golden Globe nominations with strong performances in both the television and film categories.
The nominations, which were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Wednesday morning, saw Netflix draw 22 nominations in the television category, easily outdistancing HBO seven nods. The streaming service garnered multiple nominations for several of its shows, including The Crown, Ozark and Ratched -- all three of which were nominated for best drama series along with HBO's Lovecraft Country and Disney Plus' The Mandalorian.
Overall, The Crown drew six nominations to lead all shows.
The streaming service also nearly swept the best actress in a TV drama category with Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Sarah Paulson (Ratched) all nominated along with Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).
Netflix also garnered numerous nominations in the motion picture category for such films as Mo Rainey's Black Bottom and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Best TV comedy show nods went to freshmen series The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), The Great (Hulu) and Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) as well as sophomore series Emily in Paris (Netflix) and veteran series Schitt's Creek (Pop TV).
Schitt's Creek drew five nominations in its final year of eligibility, followed by Ozark and The Undoing, with four nominations each.
NBC will televise the 78th Golden Globes Awards ceremony on Feb. 28.
Below are Golden Globes Awards nominees in the television category:
Best drama series
The Crown -- Netflix
Lovecraft Country -- HBO
The Mandalorian -- Disney Plus
Ozark -- Netflix
Ratched -- Netflix
Best Musical/comedy series
Emily In Paris -- Netflix
The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
The Great -- Hulu
Schitt’s Creek -- Pop TV
Ted Lasso -- Apple TV Plus
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
Normal People -- Hulu
The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Small Axe -- Prime Video
The Undoing -- HBO
Unorthodox -- Netflix
Best Actress -- Television Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) -- FX
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) -- Hulu
Shira Haas (Unorthodox) -- Netflix
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) -- HBO
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) -- Netflix
Best Actor -- Television Motion Picture
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) -- Showtime
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) -- Showtime
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) -- HBO
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) -- Showtime
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) -- HBO
Best Television Actress -- Drama Series
Olivia Colman (The Crown) -- Netflix
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) -- BBC America
Emma Corrin (The Crown) -- Netflix
Laura Linney (Ozark) -- Netflix
Sarah Paulson (Ratched) -- Netflix
Best Television Actor -- Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark) -- Netflix
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) -- Netflix
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) -- AMC
Al Pacino (Hunters) -- Prime Video
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) -- HBO
Best Television Actress -- Musical/Comedy Series
Lilly Collins (Emily in Paris) -- Netflix
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) -- HBO Max
Elle Fanning (The Great) -- Hulu
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) -- NBC
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV
Best Television Actor -- Musical/Comedy Series
Don Cheadle (Black Monday) -- Showtime
Nicholas Hoult (The Great) -- Hulu
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) -- Apple TV Plus
Ramy Youssef (Ramy) -- Hulu
Best Supporting Actress -- Television
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) -- Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) -- Netflix
Julia Garner (Ozark) -- Netflix
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) -- Netflix
Best Supporting Actor -- Television
John Boyega (Small Axe) -- Prime Video
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) -- Showtime
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek) -- Pop TV
Jim Parsons (Hollywood) -- Netflix
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) -- HBO
